* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.18 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 3.55 billion rupees ($57.75 million) on Monday - NSE. * India is set to release consumer inflation data on Wednesday, the last indicator before the RBI's policy review on Dec. 2 * Asian shares edge lower, supply concerns keep oil down. * Non-banking finance companies on watch after the central bank tightens its rules for capital requirements and deposits. * Key earnings on Tuesday: Power Grid Corporation of India . (1 US dollar = 61.4700 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)