* Hindustan Construction Company Ltd gains 11.5 pct. * Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued its final observations on the draft IPO documents of unit Lavasa Corp on Nov. 7. * HCC holds 65 pct stake in Lavasa Corp. * Lavasa had filed draft prospectus with the market regulator for an IPO of up to 7.5 billion rupees, HCC said in July. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)