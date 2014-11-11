* USD/INR expected to open stronger versus its Monday's close of 61.4950/5050. * Most Asian currencies slide against the dollar. * Dollar steadies after the payrolls wobble. * Pair seen trading at 61.54/56 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. * Shares to be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. Nifty futures in Singapore currently up 0.14 percent. * Traders see pair in 61.40 to 61.65 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)