* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rangebound ahead of the release of CPI data on Wednesday. * Yield closed at 8.18 percent on Monday. * Fall in global crude price to aid sentiment for debt. * Traders say inflation data to be key as it is the last major data point ahead of the policy review in early December. * 10-year paper seen in an 8.15 to 8.22 percent range. * Government to sell 150 billion rupees worth of debt on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)