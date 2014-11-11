* USD/INR trading stronger at 61.55/56 versus Monday's close of 61.4950/5050. * Most Asian currencies slide against the dollar. * Dollar steadies after the payrolls wobble. * Shares trading up 0.2 percent; may limit a sharp rise in the pair. * Traders see pair in 61.40 to 61.65 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)