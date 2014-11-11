* Shares in non-banking finance companies gain after the central bank tightened rules for "shadow banks", raising minimum capital requirements and restricting deposits, ending the uncertainty. * The rules contain no unexpected changes, contrary to investors' fears, say traders. * Shriram Transport gains 3.9 pct, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services gains 2.4 pct. * IDFC gains 2.6 pct, LIC Housing Finance up 1.6 pct. * Among key changes, NBFCs' bad loan and provisioning norms have been aligned with banks. * The long transition period, until March 2018, for new rules also helps. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)