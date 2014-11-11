* UBS raises India's NSE index target to 9,600 for 2015 from its 2014 target of 8,000. * Says macro and earnings data should lift markets. * Consensus earnings growth estimates of 15 pct for FY16 and FY17 will be met, UBS says in a note. * UBS expects lower rates and reforms to drive growth recovery * UBS economists see 10-year bond yield at 6.5 pct by end-FY16, down from 8.2 pct currently. * UBS remains "overweight" on banks, oil and gas, power, telecom and media stocks. * Upgrades consumer discretionary and pharmaceuticals to "neutral" from "underweight" * Downgrades small- and mid-caps to "neutral" from "overweight". * Cuts IT services to "underweight" from "neutral". (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)