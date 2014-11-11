* The BSE index up 0.28 pct, while the NSE index gains 0.27 pct. * Rate-sensitive stocks rise on hopes lower retail inflation data, due on Wednesday, will help RBI unveil early rate cuts. * HDFC Bank gains 1 pct, while ICICI Bank is up 0.6 pct. * Also, non-banking finance companies rise after RBI tightens rules as expected. * Housing Development Finance Corporation gains 1.1 pct, while IDFC is up 2.9 pct. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)