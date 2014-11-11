* India's mutual funds buy government bonds worth 34.42 billion rupees ($559.17 million) on Monday. * Traders say this is their highest single-day purchase in recent months. * Some mutual funds have been shifting their assets to government securities because corporate bond yields have shrunk in recent days, says a fund manager. * Mutual funds see 1.15 trillion rupees ($18.68 billion) of inflows into their debt schemes in October, as per official data. (1 US dollar = 61.5550 Indian rupee)