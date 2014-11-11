* USD/INR trading at its session high of 61.61/62 versus Monday's close of 61.4950/5050. * Index of the dollar against six majors up 0.2 percent. * USD hits its seven-year high against the yen as a surge in Tokyo stocks amid an increase in risk appetite dims the yen's appeal. * Most Asian currencies slide against the dollar. * Shares trading down 0.1 percent and may further aid gains in the pair. * Traders see the pair in a 61.45 to 61.75 range during the rest of the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)