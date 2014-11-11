BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
* India's one-day call rate rises to 8.50 percent vs Monday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. * Gains come after unions at all state-controlled banks call for a nationwide strike on Wednesday. * Strike would raise concerns about availability and settlement of funds. * Volumes higher on two-day call rate, which is trading at 8.00 percent.
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter