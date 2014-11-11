BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
Nov 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 12, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.993
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 1.4bp
through the CT2
Payment Date November 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
when fungible
ISIN XS1136104418
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.