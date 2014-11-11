Nov 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 12, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.993

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 1.4bp

through the CT2

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

when fungible

ISIN XS1136104418

