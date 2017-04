* USD/INR expected to open little changed versus Tuesday's close of 61.55/56. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker versus USD. * Index of the dollar versus six majors up 0.1 percent. * However, caution to prevail ahead of retail inflation data due after market hours. * CPI seen rising 5.8 pct in Oct, says Reuters poll. * Shares to be watched for clues on foreign fund flows. Nifty futures in Singapore currently up 0.2 percent. * Traders see pair in 61.40 to 61.65 range during the session. * Pair seen trading at 61.54/56 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)