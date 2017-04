* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen rangebound ahead of the release of CPI data post market close. * Yield ended Tuesday at 8.19 percent. * Brent crude continues to hold close to 4-yr lows. * Traders say inflation data to be key, as it is the last major data point ahead of the policy review in early December. * CPI expected to slow to a record 5.8 percent in October, says a Reuters poll. * RBI ED Deepak Mohanty was quoted by local media on Tuesday as saying inflation expectations were "high". * Last week RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan said inflation still has a "long way" to go before it eases. * 10-year paper seen in a 8.16 to 8.24 percent range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)