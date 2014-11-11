Nov 11 Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 17, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.632
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2020 UKT
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC CM
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1138641508
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)