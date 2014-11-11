Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date November 18, 2021
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.627
Payment Date November 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,TD Securities & Westpac Banking Corp
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P) &
A+(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
