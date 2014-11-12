* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.18 percent. * Retail inflation and factory output data due later in the day. * Consumer inflation is expected to slow to a record low of 5.8 percent in October, a Reuters poll showed. * Easing inflation would intensify calls for India's central bank to cut interest rates at its Dec. 2 policy review. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.15 percent. * Japanese shares hit 7-year high on tax relief hopes. Equity markets in the rest of Asia moved little. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 4.58 billion rupees ($74.47 million) on Friday - NSE (1 US dollar = 61.5050 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)