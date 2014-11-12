* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up
0.18 percent.
* Retail inflation and factory output data due later in the day.
* Consumer inflation is expected to slow to a
record low of 5.8 percent in October, a Reuters poll showed.
* Easing inflation would intensify calls for India's central
bank to cut interest rates at its Dec. 2 policy review.
* The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 0.15 percent.
* Japanese shares hit 7-year high on tax relief hopes. Equity
markets in the rest of Asia moved little.
* Overseas investors bought shares worth 4.58 billion rupees
($74.47 million) on Friday - NSE
(1 US dollar = 61.5050 Indian rupee)
