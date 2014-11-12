* IPCA Laboratories' shares fall 1.2 pct after July-September profit lags some estimates. * September-quarter profit falls 52.7 pct to 613 million rupees ($9.96 million). * Company cuts FY15 sales and margin guidance - analysts. * Timeline for resolution with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also pushed forward, analysts add. * Company halts U.S. shipments from a plant in July after the U.S. drug regulator finds violations. (1 US dollar = 61.5250 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)