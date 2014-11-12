* IPCA Laboratories' shares fall 1.2 pct after
July-September profit lags some estimates.
* September-quarter profit falls 52.7 pct to 613 million rupees
($9.96 million).
* Company cuts FY15 sales and margin guidance - analysts.
* Timeline for resolution with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration also pushed forward, analysts add.
* Company halts U.S. shipments from a plant in July after the
U.S. drug regulator finds violations.
(1 US dollar = 61.5250 Indian rupee)
