* * Apollo Tyres gains 3.2 pct, JK Tyre and Industries rises 4.6 pct and Ceat Ltd gains 7.6 percent. * Traders say operating margins may increase further as key raw material prices decline. * Natural rubber prices in the local market are near 5-year lows. * Brent drops towards $81 as oil glut worries counter disruption risks. * Crude prices have dropped by over 25 pct since June. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)