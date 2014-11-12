* The 30-share BSE index rises as much as 0.69 pct to
an all-time high of 28,101.35.
* The broader NSE index gains 0.5 pct to a record high of
8,404.1.
* Rate-sensitive stocks lead gains: ICICI Bank up 1.1
pct, while Axis Bank rises 1.3 pct.
* Also, Tata Motors gains 2.7 pct on optimism ahead of
September-quarter earnings on Friday.
* October retail inflation data due after market hours key ahead
of the central bank's rate decision on Dec. 2.
* CPI expected to slow to a record 5.8 pct, says a Reuters poll.
* However, RBI ED Deepak Mohanty quoted by local media on
Tuesday as saying inflation expectations were "high".
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)