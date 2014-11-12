* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.30 percent at
its auction of 91-day treasury bill on Wednesday, according to
the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders.
* Expected cut-off compares with a cut-off yield of 8.3110
percent last week.
* The highest yield polled was 8.36 percent, while the lowest
was 8.25 percent.
* The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.32 percent on the
364-day t-bills versus the previous 8.4124 percent, the poll
shows.
* The highest yield for the 364-day bills in the poll is 8.38
percent, while the lowest is 8.30 percent.
* The RBI is selling 140 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) of
treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills
and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills.
($1 = 61.5300 Indian rupees)