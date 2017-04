* USD/INR at 61.50/51 vs Tuesday's close of 61.55/56. * Gains in the local share market hurt pair. * NSE index up 0.4 percent. * Further losses seen limited tracking Asian pairs, dollar. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker versus USD. * Caution also seen ahead of retail inflation data at 1130 GMT. * CPI seen rising 5.8 pct in Oct, a record low. * Traders see pair in 61.40 to 61.65 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)