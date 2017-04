* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.18 percent. * Volumes low due to state-run banks' strike. * India's five-year swap rate drops 2 bps to 7.39 percent. * The one-year rate also falls 3 bps to 7.98 percent. * Traders await October retail inflation data due after market hours. * CPI expected to slow to a record 5.8 percent, according to a Reuters poll.