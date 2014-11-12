* BSE index up 0.3 percent, while the NSE index
gains 0.2 percent.
* The 30-share BSE index rose as much as 0.78 percent to an
all-time high of 28,126.48.
* The broader NSE gained 0.63 percent to a record high of
8,415.05.
* Rate-sensitive stocks continue to lead.
* Housing Development Finance Corp up 1.6 percent,
while ICICI Bank gains 1 percent.
* Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 2.4 percent and Hero MotoCorp
gains 1.1 percent.
* October retail inflation data due after market hours key ahead
of the central bank's rate decision on Dec. 2.
* CPI expected to slow to a record 5.8 percent in October, says
a Reuters poll.
* However, RBI ED Deepak Mohanty quoted by local media on
Tuesday as saying inflation expectations were "high".
