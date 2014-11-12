* BSE index up 0.3 percent, while the NSE index gains 0.2 percent. * The 30-share BSE index rose as much as 0.78 percent to an all-time high of 28,126.48. * The broader NSE gained 0.63 percent to a record high of 8,415.05. * Rate-sensitive stocks continue to lead. * Housing Development Finance Corp up 1.6 percent, while ICICI Bank gains 1 percent. * Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 2.4 percent and Hero MotoCorp gains 1.1 percent. * October retail inflation data due after market hours key ahead of the central bank's rate decision on Dec. 2. * CPI expected to slow to a record 5.8 percent in October, says a Reuters poll. * However, RBI ED Deepak Mohanty quoted by local media on Tuesday as saying inflation expectations were "high". (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)