** Gambling technology company Playtech slips after
Credit Suisse downgrade stock, citing quality of earnings,
regulatory risk and lack of share buyback.
** Stock down around 6.6 pct, off the day's lows when they
were down 10.3 pct.
** Playtech shares have lost nearly a fifth of their value
from their Oct highs on reports that Malaysia's government plans
to implement stricter online gambling regulations.
** "Concerns over the closure of the Malaysian online gaming
market appear to have focused investors on the uncertainty of
unregulated earnings," Credit Suisse says in a note.
** The brokerage cut Playtech's target price to 580 pence
from 780 pence and lowered it to "underperform".
