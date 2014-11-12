(Removes reference to placement discount in 3rd bullet point)
** Essentra Plc's shares rise more than 3 pct & is
among top FTSE-250 gainers, after company says it will buy
specialist packaging division of Clondalkin Group for $455 mln.
** The deal, expected to be completed in H1 2015 and to be
funded via a placing, marks the supplier of specialty plastic
and packaging components' foray into the North American personal
healthcare market.
** Essentra says it will place 23.7 mln ordinary shares,
about 9.99 pct of its existing issued share capital, and is
looking to raise about £160 mln.
** Essentra's shares hit a high of 737p, still short of a
mean target price of 832 pence analysts have on its stock
according to Reuters data.
