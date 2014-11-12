Japan's Abe says wants to resolve peace treaty issue with Russia
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
** Canadian solar panel maker's shares up 7.6 pct at $33.85
** Company reports better-than-expected Q3 profit, helped by more profitable solar power plants building business
** Canadian Solar has been focusing on building plants to reduce exposure to lower-margin panel business
** Raises 2014 panel shipment forecast to 2.73-2.78 GW from 2.5-2.7 GW; expects Q4 shipment to rise to 810-860 MW from 770 MW in Q3
** Looking to expand in emerging solar markets to lower reliance on the United States and Europe, where it faces anti-dumping duties
** Stock up nearly 10 pct in 12 months to Tuesday close
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.