Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 01, 2020
Coupon 8.0 pct
Issue price 99.757
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
