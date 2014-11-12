Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2018

Coupon 3 months Euribor + 35 basis points

Reoffer price 99.8790

Discount Margin 3 months Euribor + 38 basis points

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Sussie, Danske, HSBC & Societe Generale

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1139303736

