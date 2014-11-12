Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank plc
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2021
Coupon 1.00 pct
Reoffer price 99.203
Reoffer yield 1.119 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 80.2bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English Law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1139091372
