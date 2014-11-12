Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.768
Yield 0.422 pct
Spread 1.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
