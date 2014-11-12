Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.768

Yield 0.422 pct

Spread 1.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)