Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total SA

**** Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points

ISIN XS1139316555

**** Tranche 2

Issue Amount 850 million Euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2025

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.966

Yield 1.484 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

ISIN XS1139315581

**** Common Terms

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

