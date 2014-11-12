Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Guarantor Total SA
**** Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2020
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points
ISIN XS1139316555
**** Tranche 2
Issue Amount 850 million Euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2025
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.966
Yield 1.484 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
ISIN XS1139315581
**** Common Terms
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)