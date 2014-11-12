Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco Santander S.A. (Banco Santander)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 98.934
Reoffer yield 1.239 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 44.1bp
over the August 2024 DBR
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2034
Coupon 2.000 pct
Reoffer price 99.332
Reoffer yield 2.041 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps,equivalent to 54.8bp
over the July 2034 DBR
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 27,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Natixis & Nomura
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
