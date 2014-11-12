Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower AT&T Inc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 4, 2030

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 101.023

Reoffer price 100.173

Yield 1.862 pct

Spread 79 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0260769440

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 4, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.167

Yield 0.562 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0260769382

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 4, 2024

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.055

Reoffer price 99.38

Yield 1.442 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0260769424

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

