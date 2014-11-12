Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB(publ)
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date November 19, 2019
Coupon 1.115 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A1(Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1139945502
