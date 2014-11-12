Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB(publ)

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date November 19, 2019

Coupon 1.115 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A1(Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1139945502

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)