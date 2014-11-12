Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE (CADES)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date February 6,2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.807
Issue yield 1.005 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 28bp
over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling when fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0012318152
Parent ISIN FR0011725381
