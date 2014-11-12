Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower CNP Assurances SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.113
Reoffer price 99.113
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 330.3 bp
Over the 1.0 pct 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SG, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank & Natixis
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0012317758
