* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up
0.2 pct.
* Retail inflation slows to 5.52 pct in October,
while industrial output unexpectedly grows 2.5 pct.
* Easing inflation would intensify calls for the central bank to
cut interest rates at its Dec. 2 policy review.
* Also, India, which imports nearly 80 pct of its oil
requirements, will benefit from Brent sliding below $80.
* Overseas investors buy shares worth 4.59 billion rupees
($74.80 million) on Wednesday - NSE.
* Vegetable oil suppliers on watch after the food ministry
recommends raising edible oil import taxes.
* Asian shares slip as investors look to a run of Chinese
economic indicators due later in the day.
* Key earnings on Thursday: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
, Cipla, Hindalco Industries, and
Tata Power.
(1 US dollar = 61.3600 Indian rupee)
