* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.2 pct. * Retail inflation slows to 5.52 pct in October, while industrial output unexpectedly grows 2.5 pct. * Easing inflation would intensify calls for the central bank to cut interest rates at its Dec. 2 policy review. * Also, India, which imports nearly 80 pct of its oil requirements, will benefit from Brent sliding below $80. * Overseas investors buy shares worth 4.59 billion rupees ($74.80 million) on Wednesday - NSE. * Vegetable oil suppliers on watch after the food ministry recommends raising edible oil import taxes. * Asian shares slip as investors look to a run of Chinese economic indicators due later in the day. * Key earnings on Thursday: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries , Cipla, Hindalco Industries, and Tata Power. (1 US dollar = 61.3600 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)