* India flow tide has turned decisively, says Citi Research, a unit of Citigroup Global Markets Inc. * Says "It's high, rising and could well have a long way to go." * Says retail inflows in mutual funds of $6 bln in six months sustainable; cites weak performance of other assets and very low equity ownership. * Year-to-date foreign debt inflows are ahead of equity flows for the first time - Citi Research. * Foreign portfolio investors have invested $15 bln in Indian stocks and $23 bln in debt so far in 2014 - Reuters data. * Says foreign investors are turning aggressive on India - betting more on cyclicals and less on defensives. * Domestic investors raising exposure to staples, industrials and energy, it says. * Maintains BSE index target of 31,000 and NSE target of 9,240 for December 2015. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)