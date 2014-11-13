* India flow tide has turned decisively, says Citi Research, a
unit of Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
* Says "It's high, rising and could well have a long way to go."
* Says retail inflows in mutual funds of $6 bln in six months
sustainable; cites weak performance of other assets and very low
equity ownership.
* Year-to-date foreign debt inflows are ahead of equity flows
for the first time - Citi Research.
* Foreign portfolio investors have invested $15 bln in Indian
stocks and $23 bln in debt so far in 2014 - Reuters data.
* Says foreign investors are turning aggressive on India -
betting more on cyclicals and less on defensives.
* Domestic investors raising exposure to staples, industrials
and energy, it says.
* Maintains BSE index target of 31,000 and NSE
target of 9,240 for December 2015.
