* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen falling below its 8.16 pct close on Wednesday. * Yield touched 8.15 percent intraday on Wednesday, its lowest in more than 15 months, ahead of the inflation data. * Retail inflation slowed to 5.52 percent in October from a multi-year low of 6.46 percent a month earlier. * Industrial production in Sept grew 2.5 pct, its fastest pace in three months. * Expectations for an earlier-than-expected rate cut grow. * Traders expect yields to drop towards 8.10 percent. * Fall in global crude oil prices to below $80 a barrel also seen helping sentiment. * Traders will watch for comments from the central bank chief who will attend an event later in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)