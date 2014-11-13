* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades flat at 8.16 pct. * Traders say the fall in retail inflation and rebound in industrial production were on expected lines. * Say will watch for comments from India's central bank chief Raghuram Rajan, who is expected to attend an event later in the day. * Retail inflation slowed to 5.52 percent in October from a multi-year low of 6.46 percent a month earlier. * Industrial production in Sept grew 2.5 pct, its fastest pace in three months.