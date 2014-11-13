* USD/INR trading at 61.50/51 versus Wednesday's close of 61.4925/5000. * Shares trade little changed, fail to provide much direction to the pair. * Retail inflation slows to 5.52 percent in October from a multi-year low of 6.46 percent a month earlier. * Industrial production in September grows 2.5 pct, its fastest in three months. * Dollar rally stalls ahead of key Chinese and U.S. data. * Inflows into the debt market may help the rupee later in the day, traders say. * Traders see the pair in a 61.35 to 61.65 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)