* National Aluminium Co jumps as much as 9.7 pct, highest since Sept. 23. * Heads towards biggest single-day gain since August 2013. * September-quarter net profit rose 91 pct to 3.42 billion rupees. * Operating profit came in higher than estimates - Traders * Company's operating profit stood at 4.74 billion rupees ($77.07 million) - Reuters calculations. * Lower than expected fuel and employee costs help - Analysts. (1 US dollar = 61.5050 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)