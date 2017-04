* Bharat Petroleum Corp falls 3.5 pct. * September quarter profit fell by about 50 pct to 4.64 bln rupees. * Refining performance below expectations, say analysts. * Average gross refining margins for half year ended Sept $2.36 per barrel - Company Filing. * Gross refining margin for quarter ended June was $3.38 per barrel - company filing. * Results benefited mainly due to under-recovery compensation from government - Traders. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)