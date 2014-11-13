* Whirlpool of India surges as much as 20 percent to
its daily limit, touches life high.
* Company aims to grow revenue by nearly 2.5 times in next three
years, it tells analysts on Wednesday.
* Guidance implies compounded annual growth rate of 35 percent
over FY14-FY17.
* Whirlpool's revenue stood at 28.34 billion rupees in FY14.
* "Company is targeting higher market share, aggressive product
launches in coming few years," an analyst who attended the meet
says.
* Company spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment.
