* Whirlpool of India surges as much as 20 percent to its daily limit, touches life high. * Company aims to grow revenue by nearly 2.5 times in next three years, it tells analysts on Wednesday. * Guidance implies compounded annual growth rate of 35 percent over FY14-FY17. * Whirlpool's revenue stood at 28.34 billion rupees in FY14. * "Company is targeting higher market share, aggressive product launches in coming few years," an analyst who attended the meet says. * Company spokesman was not immediately reachable for comment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)