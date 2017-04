* BSE index falls 0.1 pct, the NSE index is down 0.2 pct. * Profit-taking seen after indexes hit record highs in the previous session. * Traders say the fall in retail inflation and rebound in industrial production were on expected lines. * Blue-chip stocks lead decliners. Housing Development Finance Corp down 1.2 pct. * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp falls 3.5 pct after Sept-quarter earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)