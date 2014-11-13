* India's liquidity expected to go into its normal state of
deficit from current surplus, says J.P.Morgan.
* Government will cut spending to meet fiscal deficit target,
J.P.Morgan argues.
* Government will also build back its cash balances, it says.
* Deficit would preclude any large OMO sale, bank adds.
* Future RBI liquidity management will be mainly through FX
forward interventions, it predicts.
* Overall banking system liquidity deficit to average 500
billion rupees ($8.12 billion) through the rest of 2014-15.
* Overnight call will thus trade at close to repo
rate, J.P.Morgan says.
(1 US dollar = 61.5400 Indian rupee)