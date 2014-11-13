(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text) * India's liquidity expected to go into its normal state of deficit from current surplus, says J.P.Morgan. * Government will cut spending to meet fiscal deficit target, J.P.Morgan argues. * Government will also build back its cash balances, it says. * Deficit would preclude any large OMO sale, bank adds. * Future RBI liquidity management will be mainly through FX forward interventions, it predicts. * Overall banking system liquidity deficit to average 500 billion rupees ($8.12 billion) through the rest of 2014-15. * Overnight call will thus trade at close to repo rate, J.P.Morgan says. (1 US dollar = 61.5400 Indian rupee)