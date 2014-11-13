* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades 4 bps higher at 8.20 pct on profit-taking. * India's five-year swap rate rise 3 bps to 7.43 percent. * The one-year rate rises 5 bps to 8.04 percent. * Traders say the fall in retail inflation and rebound in industrial production were on expected lines. * Say benchmark bond yield headed for 8.25 pct, in absence of any fresh triggers until RBI policy review on Dec. 2 * Several RBI officials have recently said the central bank will wait for stability in inflation data before cutting rates.