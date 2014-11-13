** Shares in African Minerals, struggling to shore
up its battered finances, tumbles on concern over short term
funding.
** Stock down around 19.3 pct, off the day's lows when they
were down 22.6 pct.
** African Minerals said on Wednesday there were "reasonable
prospects" to secure alternate funding for its iron ore project
in Sierra Leone after saying there was no certainty when it
would get funds from its partner in the mine.
** Analysts at Barclays believe this may indicate that
previously announced short term financing of $284 mln may not be
as forthcoming in its entirety as originally expected.
